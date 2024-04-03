Filipino-Chinese Businessmen Dominate Forbes' List of Richest Filipinos

Filipino-Chinese businessmen dominate the list of the country’s richest based on Forbes magazine’s latest ranking of world billionaires. Fourteen of the 16 Filipino billionaires in the list have Chinese heritage, with some of them immigrating from China to establish business empires in the Philippines. Self-made property magnate Manuel Villar, a Tondo native, emerged as the richest Filipino and was ranked 190th in the list with estimated net worth of $11 billion.
Villar, chairman of Vista Land Lifescapes, was followed by port magnate and International Container Terminal Services Inc. chairman Enrique Razon Jr., who has Spanish heritage, with $10 billion in wealth.Villar and Razon are the only “non-Chinoy” Filipino billionaires in the latest Forbes ranking. San Miguel Corp. president and chief executive Ramon Ang came in third with a net worth of $3.5 billion this year. Ang was born in Manila to Chinese immigrants, but persevered to become one of the richest in the countr
