Legendary Slash Performs Epic Concert at Skydome

On the evening of March 12, music aficionados descended upon the Skydome for an incredible concert experience headlined by none other than the legendary Slash, along with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. The evening commenced with the powerful opening act of Black Sonic Pearls, igniting the stage promptly at 7 p.m., heralding the start of a night that would etch itself into the annals of rock history.

Slash, with his signature top hat and unparalleled guitar prowess, led his bandmates, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators (guitarist Frank Sidoris, drummer Brent Fitz, and bassist Todd Kerns), through a marathon setlist that spanned 22 songs. As the stage lights pulsed in rhythm with the music, fans erupted into cheers as the band made their grand entrance. Horns were raised in salute to the rock legends, whose mere presence on stage ignited a palpable energy that electrified the entire venu

From the Oscars to the Skydome: Slash's epic journey to Manila

