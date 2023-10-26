ENVIRONMENT: Using biofuels to the max

Co Fitness brings collaborative workout environment to metropolis with opening of first branch in MakatiIN wellness, there’s no “one size fits all”. This is what Co Fitness, a new high-end gym that recently opened at the heart of Metro Manila promises. Short for “Collaboration fitness,” Co Fitness believes in the spirit of community of like-minded people who are always cognizant of their health and well-being. Read more ⮕

DOJ plans to file environment case vs China early next yearThe Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday it is planning to file early next year an environmental case that would make China accountable for the destruction of marine resources in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

DOJ eyes using 'Sea of Asia' term in case vs ChinaThe Philippine justice department coined a new term as it pushes for an environmental case against China's destruction of corals in the West Philippine Sea.

'Together Weee Can! An E-Waste Collection Concert' organized by Ecowaste Coalition happening this NovemberIn a recent press conference, the waste and pollution watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and United Nations Development Organization funded by the Global Environment Facility is inviting everyone to attend the Together WEEE Can! An E-Waste Collection Concert to be held...

Public urged to observe trash-free UndasEcoWaste Coalition stressed Thursday the importance of being good stewards of the environment while respecting the departed souls of their loved ones.

New Qualcomm audio chip promises WiFi-aided range boost for wireless audio devicesThe S7 Pro platform has a micro-power WiFi feature 'to extend the range of audio devices far beyond what is possible today using only Bluetooth,' says Qualcomm