Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing — sources

A security source at the Rafah crossing confirmed the information, which was earlier reported by the state-affiliated Al-Qahera news channel. "We do think we’ve made very good progress on this in just the past few hours," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington.

US officials had earlier reported a deal with Egypt on the crossing and accused Hamas of not letting people through. Israeli National Security Council chief Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters that Israel was speaking with Egypt about the injured.

The decision to open the crossing came hours after an Israeli strike on the largest refugee camp in Gaza, where the health ministry has said at least 50 people were killed.

