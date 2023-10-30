Oil prices slip as investor worries on Israel’s full Gaza incursion ease

HONG KONG, China—Oil prices fell Monday as Israel stepped up ground attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza but held back from a full-on incursion, fanning hopes a wider conflict can be avoided.

Crude pared Friday’s almost three percent gains as Israel’s military continued air and ground operations in Gaza, though it took a more cautious approach than feared. The White House urged Israel to protect innocent Palestinians in Gaza by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians, while the United Nations warned that “civil order” was starting to collapse in the territory.

The threat of a wider conflict remains, with Iran saying the battle could “force everyone to take action”, while US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there was an “elevated risk” of a spillover. headtopics.com

“The weekend showed the armed conflict remains limited to Israel and Gaza — in that light, crude looked overbought,” Vandana Hari, of Vanda Insights, said.Equity markets struggled at the open to build on Friday’s rally in Asia, but some reversed course in the afternoon or pared their losses.However, Shanghai, Seoul, Mumbai, Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok rose.

“So, investors appear reluctant to play (Monday) as risk appetite remained fragile, partly due to Israel’s large-scale ground assault on Gaza over the weekend, which drew criticism from several Arab states,” he added.There was little relief for investors from data showing the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation remained at 3.4 percent in September, the same as the previous two months. headtopics.com

“Expectations are for the bank to stand pat” this week, said National Australia Bank’s Rodrigo Catril.

