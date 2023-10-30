Thousands rally in Pakistan against Israel’s bombing in Gaza, chanting anti-US slogans

The Jamaat-e-Islami party initially announced a march to the US Embassy in the city’s high-security diplomatic enclave.

But tough action from authorities the previous night forced the party to change its plans and hold the rally in a major street away from the protected enclave. Police pulled down the party’s encampments on Saturday night, detaining the local leadership and dozens of supporters.

Because of the Jamaat-e-Islami plan and the risk of violence, the US Embassy issued an advisory for American citizens living in Islamabad and the surrounding area to “limit unnecessary travel on Sunday.” It advised them to avoid large public gatherings, to exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration and to review personal security plans. headtopics.com

Jamaat-e-Islami supporters, including women and children, marched for several kilometers (miles) to reach the agreed protest venue. They held banners and posters with slogans opposing Israel and the United States and in support of the Palestinians.

“Just sending medicines and relief goods is neither sufficient, nor is it the sole duty of the world, particularly of Muslim rulers, but to stay the hand of the aggressor is the real task of the world,” said party leader Sirajul Haq. He urged the leaders of the Muslim world to rise up for Gaza, and to rely on God instead of remaining the slave of America. headtopics.com

Jamaat-e-Islami would continue to raise its voice for the Palestinians until they liberated their land, he said. Another religious party, Jamiat Ulema Islam, held a massive rally in the southwestern city of Quetta, where its leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed solidarity and support for Gazans.

UN warns of 'potential for thousands more to die' in GazaGENEVA, Switzerland– The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned on Saturday that there was the potential for thousands more civilians to die as Israel presses a ground operation in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Drone footage of mosque hit by Israeli airstrike in Gaza's Deir Al-BalahDrone footage showed the destruction caused to the Bilal Bin Rabah mosque in Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, after an Israeli airstrike on Sunday (October 29). Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza warPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israelis to expect a 'long and hard' campaign but stopped short of calling the current incursions an invasion Read more ⮕

Israeli military releases videos of ground forces and strikes in GazaThe Israeli military released footage on Sunday (October 29) of what it says was expansion of ground activities in Gaza. Read more ⮕

UN chief warns Gaza growing more desperate 'by the hour'KATHMANDU, Nepal -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday warned the situation in Hamas-ruled Gaza is declining rapidly as he repeated desperate appeals for a ceasefire to end the 'nightmare' of bloodshed. Read more ⮕

As Gaza war rages, Iran wary of direct involvement: analystsThe Islamic republic has lauded the 'success' of the October 7 attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people. Read more ⮕