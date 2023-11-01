Comelec eyes data-sharing pact with Ombudsman regarding persons disqualified to hold public office

Ang kagandahan sa data sharing kahit walang documentation pagka pwede lang naming i-access kaagad, makikita na kaagad natin…Puwede po kami mag data share basta mapoprotektahan ang privacy ng mga tao,” he said. (In the future elections, data-sharing agreements with other offices such as the Office of the Ombudsman is worth considering. Data sharing would allow us to access records of the court so we can decide immediately if we will accept their COC or not.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Comelec chairman targets 75% voter turnout in BSKE(UPDATE) COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia is targettung at least a 75 percent turonout from the 91 million voters in the village (barangay) and youth (Sangguniang Kabataan) polls.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec: Early voting option a ‘blockbuster’ among senior citizens, PWDs Based on the turnout in the two pilot locations, the early voting scheme should be implemented nationwide, said Comelec Chairperson George Garcia.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: BSKE 2023 'a victory of sorts' but Comelec says no election perfectComelec chairman George Garcia at the end of the voting declared BKSE 2023 'a victory of sorts' even as he said no election had ever been perfect.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: 2023 barangay polls: ‘Peaceful’ despite cases of violence on election dayComelec officials maintain that election day remained 'generally peaceful' despite incidents which they 'abhor and condemn'

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: A group of Muslims seizes ballots -- COMELECWATCH: A group of Muslims seizes ballots -- COMELEC

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

EDGEDAVAO: Comelec hoping for longer voting hours in next BSKECommission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia on Monday said that he is hoping that the next Barangay and Sangguninang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will have longer voting hours. This, as Garcia said he expects long queues in voting precincts today, which will only be open until 3 p.m.

Source: EdgeDavao | Read more ⮕