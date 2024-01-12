Ecuador Deploys Armed Forces to Combat Gang Violence

Ecuador's armed forces are engaged in a brutal standoff with organized crime, deploying over 22,400 soldiers to combat a campaign of terror by gangs that has resulted in 16 deaths. The government has declared a state of emergency and implemented various measures, including armed patrols, body and car searches, and a curfew, to confront the criminal organizations.





manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ecuador Declares State of War as Drug Cartels Launch AttacksEcuador declares a state of war as drug cartels carry out kidnappings and attacks in response to a government crackdown. The capital city Quito is patrolled by hundreds of soldiers, causing fear among residents.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Israeli Forces Continue Assault on Gaza StripIsraeli forces keep up their assault on the Gaza Strip and urge civilians to leave a refugee camp after the killing of a senior Hamas official in Beirut.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Israeli Forces Expand Ground Offensive in GazaIsraeli forces expand their ground offensive into urban refugee camps in central Gaza after bombarding Palestinian communities and ordering residents to evacuate. Gaza's main telecom provider announces another interruption of services. The military's announcement threatens further destruction in a war that Israel says will last for many months as it vows to crush Hamas.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Israeli Forces Continue Bombardment of Gaza, Palestinian Red Crescent Loses CommunicationIsraeli forces pounded central Gaza, causing dozens of deaths and a complete loss of communication for the Palestinian Red Crescent. Israel's Chief of Staff states that the conflict with Hamas will last for months.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

ASEAN Analytics Reports on Modernization of Philippine MilitaryASEAN Analytics website posts informative reports on the Philippine economy and the progress of the modernization of the country's armed forces. One recent report focuses on the acquisition and orders of military assets technology by the Philippine government.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines denies provoking conflict in South China SeaThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has responded to Beijing's accusation of encroaching on Chinese territory, stating that the Philippines is not provoking any conflict in the South China Sea. The AFP spokesperson emphasized that the Philippines follows international law and accused China of dangerous maneuvers and violations.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »