Fake YouTube Channel 'Asean Analytics' Exploits China-Philippines Disputes

A NEW YouTube channel authored by a dubious outfit that calls itself 'Asean Analytics' was recently launched as another of the US' many propaganda venues against China, exploiting the superpower's territorial and maritime-entitlement disputes with the Philippines to demonize it as an aggressor in the South China Sea. Recently, it posted a video entitled 'How modern the Philippine military:Enough to protect the West Philippine Sea.' However, 'Asean Analytics' is a fake news outfit.

It does not have any connection at all with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but pretends to be so by using Asean's name and logo, a trick to give it credibility. It says it 'aims of promote Asean tourism and deliver information about the economy and development within the Asean and neighboring nations.' But it hasn't posted its own videos on these topics. It is really another of the many US propaganda venues to demonize China, and push the Philippines into being belligerent towards the superpowe





