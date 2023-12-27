Israeli Forces Continue Bombardment of Gaza, Palestinian Red Crescent Loses Communication

Israeli forces continue to bombard central Gaza, causing dozens of deaths and a complete loss of communication for the Palestinian Red Crescent. Israel's Chief of Staff states that the conflict with Hamas will last for months.





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palestinian Militants Carry Out Deadly Attack on Israeli Soldiers in GazaPalestinian militants carry out a deadly attack on Israeli soldiers in Gaza, highlighting the resistance of Hamas despite months of bombardment.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Israeli Army Battles Palestinian Militants in Gaza StripThe UN Security Council demands aid for Gaza as the World Health Organization warns of a looming famine.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Gaza War Leaves Palestinian Families in Fear and DisplacementKhalil Sayegh lives in the United States, and for days he anxiously awaited news of his family who had taken refuge in Gaza's churches to escape the Israel-Hamas war. A few days before Christmas, he learned that his father had died due to a lack of medical care. Sayegh's family - his parents, two sisters, and a brother - are among the 1.9 million people the United Nations estimates have been displaced in the territory of Gaza.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Twelve More Hostages Freed in Gaza in Exchange for Palestinian PrisonersTwelve more hostages were freed Tuesday from Gaza captivity in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce, as mediators worked for a lasting halt to the seven-week Israel-Hamas war.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israeli Troops Mistakenly Shoot and Kill Hostages in Gaza StripThree Israeli hostages were killed by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expresses sorrow but vows to continue military campaign against Hamas. Pressure increases for negotiations with Hamas for the release of more captives.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Israeli Military Rounds Up Palestinians in Gaza StripIsraeli soldiers have been detaining and mistreating Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip, according to human rights activists and released detainees.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »