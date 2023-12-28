DOH reports new fireworks-related injuries, including two teenagers who lost their fingers

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reminded families that fireworks are not toys, as it reported new injuries, including two teenagers who lost their fingers. In its latest case bulletin, the DOH reported 23 new fireworks-related injuries, bringing the total so far to 75. “The new cases include two new amputations, both involving the illegal Pla-pla lit by male teenagers who lost their fingers,” the DOH said.

“One amputation case yesterday was misreported, hence the total number of amputations this season is now six





