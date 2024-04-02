Choco Mucho Flying Titans Sweep Galeries Tower Highrisers in PVL 2024 All-Filipino Conference

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans defeated the Galeries Tower Highrisers in a sweep during the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) 2024 All-Filipino Conference. Sisi Rondina led the Flying Titans with 16 points, while Chery Rose Nunag contributed 12 markers.

Choco Mucho now has a 2-0 set advantage and secured their sixth victory.

