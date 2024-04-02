Man in Quezon Impresses with Unicycling Skills

A man from Candelaria, Quezon has been roaming around the streets with his impressive unicycling skills that never fail to amaze those who see him with his single-tired bike. According to Kuya Kim's report on "24 Oras," Tuesday, the man is 60-year-old Librado Bastida. "Nung ako po'y matuto nyan ay 30 anyos na po ako. Tinuruan po ako ng aking informant. Pinahiram sa'kin yung kanyang unicycle," he said. Eventually, he got his own unicycle, which he uses to go to work.

He also had a separate steering wheel customized for extra support. Librado, who is also a tricycle driver, likes to bring his unicycle whenever he's waiting for passengers. "Naglalaro laro po ako nag-iikot ako sa bayan 'pag wala ako pasahero," he said. It is believed by experts that the unicycle is inspired by a popular bicycle from the early times called the Penny Farthing. In the old days, circus performers were those who commonly used the unicycle

