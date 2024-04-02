Choco Mucho and PLDT Secure Wins in PVL All-Filipino Conference

Choco Mucho and PLDT secured victories in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference, earning a share of the lead with Creamline. PLDT defeated Akari with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 win, while Choco Mucho swept Galeries Tower with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 victory.

Majoy Baron and Savannah Davison led PLDT with 13 and 11 points respectively. Dindin Santiago-Manabat scored nine points for Akari.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Juan showdown: PLDT survives PVL 5-set thriller, sends Choco Mucho to 1st lossPLDT survives a blown two-set lead to hand red-hot Choco Mucho its first loss in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference, while Cignal blasts Strong Group to create a five-team logjam at No. 1

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Choco Mucho bounces back, takes share of PVL top spot with PLDT after Antipolo sweepsChoco Mucho's Maddie Madayag, PLDT's Savi Davison, and Galeries Tower's Graze Bombita stand tall in Antipolo with respective sweep wins to improve their PVL fortunes

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

PLDT, Choco Mucho gun for share of PVL leadPLDT and Choco Mucho eye a victory over Akari and Galeries Tower, respectively, Tuesday and a piece of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

PLDT, Choco eye share of PVL leadPLDT and Choco Mucho aim to regain a share of the lead when they face Farm Fresh and Akari, respectively, today in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

PLDT deals Choco Mucho its first loss; Cignal keeps SGA winlessPLDT overcame a collapse in the third and four sets to eke out a 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 11-25, 15-13, and deal Choco Mucho its first loss in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Choco Mucho Defeats Galeries Tower Highrisers in PVL All-Filipino ConferenceThe Choco Mucho Flying Titans defeated the Galeries Tower Highrisers in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference, starting a new winning streak. Sisi Rondina scored 16 points in just three sets, while Cherry Nunag contributed 12 points. Choco Mucho now has a 6-1 record and is tied for first place.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »