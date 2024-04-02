Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta designated as officer-in-charge of Philippine National Police

President Marcos designated Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Malacañang announced on Easter Sunday. Peralta is the PNP Deputy Chief for Administration. He will be substituting for retired PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda, Jr. whose term ends on March 31. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed the memorandum dated March 27 from the Office of the President (OP).

It said Peralta will remain in his position and concurrently serve as PNP OIC until President Marcos formally appoints Acorda’s replacement. Peralta was among the reported contenders as the next PNP chief, having been the second-in-command of the organization. Acorda retired in December after turning 56, the mandatory retirement age for PNP officers, but President Marcos extended his term until the end of March 2024. The OP memo was addressed to Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr., Malacañang said

