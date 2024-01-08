Cebu City Government Occupies MCWD Building Without Paying Rent

The Cebu City Government has been utilizing and occupying a building owned by the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) for more than five months. However, they have not paid any rent as both parties have yet to agree on the lease rates. If an agreement is not reached by the end of January, MCWD may send a demand letter to the City to vacate the building. The City opened a satellite office at the MCWD-owned building on July 21, 2023.





