CEBU Gov. Garcia denies rift with Cebu City Gov't over Sinulog venue

CEBU Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia denies rift with Cebu City Government over Sinulog venue. She focuses on Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan and overall success of 2024 Sinulog. She denies preventing winning contingents from joining grand showdown at SRP.





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transport Group Warns of Transportation Crisis in CebuA local transport group warns that Cebu will suffer from a transportation crisis if the government does not postpone or cancel the mandatory consolidation policy under the PUV Modernization Program.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Tropical Depression Strands Over 1,000 Passengers in CebuTropical depression Kabayan has stranded over 1,000 passengers in Cebu. Flights and sea voyages were suspended, leaving passengers unable to leave. The Cebu Port Authority canceled trips and advised passengers to go home. Passengers who have nowhere else to go will be considered stranded and will be turned over to their respective local government units for safety.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cebu City Government Approves Over P20 Billion for 2024 BudgetThe Cebu City Government's annual budget for 2024 will not be P100 billion, as originally proposed by the executive department. Instead, the City Council approved over P20 billion to cover next year's expenses. The budget includes allocations for personal services, maintenance and other operating expenses, capital outlay, and special accounts. Some offices had their proposed budgets slashed to just P1.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Business Firm Raises Concerns Over Cebu City's Proposed Property Tax IncreaseRobinsons Land Corp. (RLC) expresses concerns over Cebu City's proposed ordinance to raise real property taxes, citing the potential burden it would place on property owners.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Resorts in Lapu-Lapu City eye 100% recovery by Q1 2024Resorts and hotels in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, are expecting to fully recover from the damages caused by Super Typhoon Odette by the first quarter of 2024. Renovation and upgrades of tourism facilities are now 90% complete, according to industry players. The Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) gathered to discuss the aftermath of the typhoon and the industry's expectations for 2024.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Imported sugar dominates local market, negatively affecting local producersThe local market is still dominated by imported, “cheap” sugar even in the midst of the harvest season, negatively affecting local sugar producers but not benefiting consumers either, the head of the Cebu-based sugarcane farmers said on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »