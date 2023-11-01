AJ Lim makes it to main draw in Egypt netfest

AJ Lim sustained his winning form, outlasting Bulgaria’s Dinko Dinev, 7-6 (6), 7-5, in the third qualifying round Tuesday, Oct. 31, to advance to main draw of the M25 Sharm El Sheikh Egypt Men’s Futures in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Unsure whether he can play in the three qualifying rounds after being logged No. 24 in the acceptance list, the former PH top-ranked junior player proved he’s up to the task with his gutsy win over his Bulgarian opponent.

Playing his first ITF Futures tournament after a two-year hiatus, Lim, 25, made his presence felt with a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of Joaquin Humberto Diaz Richard of Chile in the first round before. He gained more attention by stunning qualifying top seed Boris Pokotilov of Russia, 2-6, 6-3, 12-10, in the second round.

The tournament proper starts Wednesday, Nov. 1, with Lim, who made history as the youngest ever winner of the PCA Open at 16, hoping to do well in the $25,000 tournament to make for the lost time. Lim flew to Egypt in high spirits after winning three straight singles titles – the latest was the Gov. Franklin Bautista National Open 2023 in Davao Occidental.

