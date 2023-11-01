Egypt to receive wounded Gazans through key crossing: sources

The strikes come in response to an October 7 attack in which Hamas militants infiltrated into southern Israel, killing 1,400 people, the majority civilians, according to Israeli officials. A security source at the Rafah crossing confirmed the information, which was earlier reported by the state-affiliated Al-Qahera news channel.

The United States voiced hope that hundreds of Palestinian-Americans stuck in Gaza would be able to leave through Rafah. “We would hope that any agreement to get any individuals out would also unlock the possibility of American citizens or their families and other foreign nationals coming out,” he said.

US officials had earlier reported a deal with Egypt on the crossing and accused Hamas of not letting people through. Foreign governments say that people from 44 countries and 28 agencies, including UN bodies, are living in the Gaza Strip, where 2.4 million people have been living through bombardment without water or electricity and with little food after Israel tightened its 16-year blockade further in response to the Hamas attacks.

But he made clear that there was still a dispute on aid deliveries, with Egypt seeking to let more trucks into Gaza but Israel saying it was limited to searching dozens of vehicles per day.

