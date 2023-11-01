DFA: 6 Pinoys return to Gaza City as Egypt border stays closed

(They decided to go back because they were having a hard time. It was difficult for them to wait in southern Gaza for foreigners to be allowed to cross.) (It was cramped so they went back to their homes in Gaza City. It's the biggest city there. Unfortunately, it is under attack by Israel.)Ambassador Ezzedin Taco, meanwhile, is already coordinating with the Egyptian ministry for the safety and welfare of Filipinos who want to cross the border, he said.

(They are scrambling for simple things, including bread. They have food but they don't eat much. They have to scrimp because resources are scarce.)A total of 136 Filipinos were still in Gaza, while 10 were unaccounted for. The figure does not include their spouses that have other nationalities.

Israel launched a military campaign and cut food, water, electricity and fuel supplies to the densely populated and long-blockaded territory of 2.4 million people, sparking fears of a humanitarian catastrophe.

