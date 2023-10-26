Supreme Court Judgement: Time to jettison politics, rebuild Nigeria is now

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-AgegeFormer Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged all Nigerians, especially politicians, to get down to the business of rebuilding Nigeria with the final seal on the Bola Tinubu presidency as affirmed by the Supreme Court judgement.

“What the Supreme Court did is not just to affirm the validity of President Bola Tinubu’s mandate, but a call to duty. The learned justices saved Nigeria from unnecessary and prolonged distractions by promptly giving their verdict so that we can get down to the task of rebuilding our country.alone or any political party. This is an admonition for us to collectively work towards fixing Nigeria again,” Mr Omo-Agege said.

“One remarkable feature of our judiciary is that despite all challenges facing the country, despite all seeming uncertainties, our Supreme Court has always displayed an independent and calming disposition on the country. This is one such instance. Our justices must be commended for their service to the country. headtopics.com

“Now is the time to jettison politics and work with President Tinubu to get Nigeria working again. It is now a matter of duty to our people. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi, their political parties and followers should think of Nigeria first, not just because the Supreme Court is the final arbiter but the higher interest of the people who we are all aspiring to serve, to support and collaborate with the President to get Nigeria back on track,” he said.

The former deputy senate president thanked Mr Obi and Atiku for enriching Nigeria’s jurisprudence through their democratic litigations to challenge the election, noting that the electoral process would get better as a result. headtopics.com

