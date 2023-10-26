Feb 25 Poll: Andy Uba Congratulates Tinubu On His Victory At Supreme Court

The Supreme Court had affirmed President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the valid winner of the presidential election that held in the country on February 25, 2023.He said the victory was an attestation to President Tinubu’s “doggedness and sacrifice for building and strengthening our nations democracy over the years in our collective interest.”

The APC chieftain said with the legal distractions now over, he has implicit faith in the President’s “capacity and ability to help us build and steer the nation of our collective dreams and aspirations.”The message read: “Mr President, l wish to congratulate you most sincerely for your hard fought, hard won and truly deserved victory at the supreme Court earlier today.

“With these unwarranted legal distractions behind us, I have implicit faith in your capacity and ability to help us build and steer the nation of our collective dreams and aspirations. Congratulations Mr President on a victory truly well deserved. headtopics.com

"Please sir, be assured of my highest consideration always. God bless Mr President and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

