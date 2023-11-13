Senate President Urged to Rescue Public Complaint Commission

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has been called upon to come to the rescue of the public complaint commission (PCC). The National coordinator of the Network for Peoples Congress (NPC), Malam Ladan Mohammed, argues that there is a need to reposition the PCC to ensure service delivery to Nigerians. The group highlights poor funding and management as the main reasons for the PCC's failure to fulfill its mandate. They urge Akpabio to prioritize helping Nigerians get justice.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Guber Polls: Ex-Senate President, Lawan excited at Uzodinma, Ododo’s victoryThe President of the Ninth Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has congratulated the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on his re-election for another term of four years.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THECABLENG: House of Representatives to meet with Senate over ongoing strikeThe leadership of the house of representatives has resolved to meet with its counterpart in the senate to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the ongoing nationwide strike. Specifically, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, and Ben Kalu, his deputy, will meet Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president , to engage the labour unions for “immediate” suspension of the strike.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: JAMB welcomes Senate probe of alleged admission racketeeringThe Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has welcomed the decision of the Senate to probe alleged admission racketeering in universities, noting that the exam body will be vindicated of all allegations. Recall that the Senate had on Wednesday agreed to investigate allegations of admission racketeering in the nation's universities.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Ex-President Buhari lauds APC over outcome of Imo, Kogi pollsFormer President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC over its victory in the just concluded gubernatorial elections in Imo and Kogi State.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: President Tinubu calls for appointment of qualified lawyers to superior courtsTinubu to NJC: Appoint qualified lawyers to Supreme Court, Appeal Court bench President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, urged the National Judicial Council, NJC, to consider and appoint qualified, experienced and diligent private legal practitioners to both the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court.... Read more||||

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: President Tinubu Congratulates Governors Diri, Uzodimma, and Governor-Elect OdodoPresident Bola Tinubu congratulates Governor Douye Diri, Governor Hope Uzodimma, and Governor-Elect Usman Ododo on their victories in the governorship elections. Tinubu commends the electorate for their participation and affirms the power of the people in shaping the nation's political landscape.

Source: channelstv | Read more »