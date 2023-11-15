NAN Reporter Abducted by Gunmen in Abuja

A reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) assigned to cover the Presidential Villa in Abuja has narrated how he was abducted by gunmen. The correspondent had mistakenly boarded a wrong vehicle at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, on the way home after an assignment. The fear-stricken reporter, who is yet to recover from the trauma and has become generally afraid of everyone around her, tells his story below: “On the said day, I covered an assignment at the Presidential Villa.

After the assignment, I filed my story and decided to go home. One of the Directors in the Villa offered to give the cameraman and I a ride to the Federal Secretariat where we could board commercial vehicles. ”I live in the suburbs and had to get to the Finance junction to board a vehicle to Dantata bridge and thereon to my place. Time was 4.45 p.m. I was careful not to join the wrong vehicle in view of the many stories about the activities of kidnappers and “one chance” operators in Abuj

