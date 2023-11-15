Venerable Olusegun Emmanuel Akinola Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Within the labyrinth of Abuja Diocese of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Venerable Olusegun Emmanuel Akinola, the Vicar in charge of the Anglican Church of the Resurrection, Duboyi (ACORD), Abuja stands out. A divine minister who exudes genteel mien, his seminal sermons in the pulpit make him a golden fish without a hiding place.

Nothing in the ambience of Ven Olusegun suggests his noble background as the scion of the legendary Most Rev Peter Jasper Akinola, emeritus Archbishop Metropolitan, Abuja and Primate of the Church of all Nigeria (Anglican Communion). The alter ego of the emeritus Primate clocked 40 last Wednesday 8 November, 2023. The date coincided with the events of Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON) a major annual programme of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion staged at the National Christian Centre, Abuja. For that reason, the epochal anniversary was not commemorated until Saturday 11th November, 2023 after the curtain was drawn on DIVCCO

