Politics, democracy and economy in transition: Whither is Tinubu bound?, By Femi Mimiko

on ‘the promise of human rights: civil, cultural, economic, political and social rights,’ good governance is indeed the very raison d’etre of all governance forms. This aligns with the conception of development, by the United Nations Development Programme, as ‘the richness of human life,’ rather than mere ‘richness of the economy in which human beings live.

President Tinubu’s willingness to engage, review controversial policies and actions that may be important but not necessarily fundamental, and the inclusiveness reflected in some of his security-related appointments, are noteworthy. While it could be argued that the President’s list of ministers could have admitted of greater value, we hasten to note that, ultimately, the responsibility is that of the President to select those he would work with.

Overall, the need to scale down the cost of governance in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised at these times. The President’s job in this regard, is all too well cut out for him in the Oronsanye Report. The humungous allowances of members of the country’s parliament must be greatly moderated, in consonance with the requirements of the belt tightening keel, on which the President has practically placed most Nigerians.

In the final analysis, President Tinubu should prioritise inclusivity in governance and animate his advertised determination to deliver an expanded and more integrated national economy, anchored on democratisation of economic opportunities for Nigerians, especially the youth demographic. The end-state of this schema is inclusive growth and shared prosperity. Above all, the President must commit to a project, wholly directed at making Nigeria attain the full measure of federalism.

