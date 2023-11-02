Fed Govt needs N18.6tr to fix roads in four years, says Umahi

The minister called for contingency funds to enable the ministry deal with emergency situations on the nation’s roads.“On the whole, to address our road sector for four years, we would need about N18.6 trillion, so the National Assembly must wear its thinking cap on how we can address our road sector.

“Where there is an emergency, the road is cut and the people are suffering; movement is stopped. It needs an emergency. So, we appeal for contingency to respect your directives on fixing emergency situations,” Umahi said.

He also said the money would be needed for completion of Abuja rail project, among other infrastructure. “I’ve been there. As I came on board, Mr. President directed on the day the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) held their annual conference that he wanted to ride on this metro line, at least in his first year in office. This, I think with your support, we are going to achieve.

“Right now, the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is saying they need their $7 million component. I will plead, if it is possible with this N22 billion; if looking at the differentials; if we can provide for the dollar component of $7 million and whatever that is remaining will be the naira component.

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who also appeared before the committee to defend N18 billion allocated to the commission from the supplementary budget, said it would be used for personnel emoluments and conduct of off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

