Femi Kuti’s son, Made, weds long-time lover [PHOTOS]

The civil wedding ceremony, which an-after-party later followed, was a private affair, attended by the families of the bride and groom, including Made’s parents, Femi and Funke Kuti, Femi’s siblings Yeni Kuti, Motunrayo Kuti and other members of the Kuti family.

In a video shared on social media, Made recites his vows to Inedoye. He promises to love her unconditionally and to always be there for her. As the couple stood before their loved ones, they exchanged vows filled with promises of unconditional love, eternal commitment, and the dream of being the best for each other.Made, 28, couldn’t hide his admiration for his bride, Inedoye, 25. He revealed in an interview with BellaNaija that his favourite thing about her was her smile, and he’d cherish it for a lifetime.

The video was captioned: “Today, a love story that began with two characters continues into one. Let the adventure begin. #NedoMade2023.” “My darlings, Omorinmádé and Inedoye @madekuti@__inedoyeToday I gain a daughter. Today, as you embark on this beautiful journey towards forever, my heart fills with immense joy and pride.

“May your love always be the guiding light that illuminates your path, even during the darkest times.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEADERSHIPNGA: Fela's Grandson Made Kuti Ties Knot With Lover InedoyeAfrobeat singer, Omorinmade Kuti, a.k.a Made Kuti, has tied the knot with his fiancée, Inedoye Onyenso.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Dozens of protesters storm National Assembly, demand Tinubu minister’s sack [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Sam Adeyemi: Nigeria's leaders driven by money — but sacrifices must be madeNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s wife ‘faints’ as he splashes N55m on her (PHOTOS)Pentecostalism has always been linked to showmanship, but nothing prepared anybody for the display of opulence at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Mid-air panic: How our Abuja-bound flight from Paris made U-turn'Ladies and Gentlemen, this is your Captain speaking. We regret to announce that because of a technical problem, we have to return to Paris for safety and security.'

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Nationwide jubilation as Tinubu’s govt pays N35,000 wage award to workers [PHOTOS]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕