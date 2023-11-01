Femi Kuti’s son, Made, weds long-time lover [PHOTOS]

The civil wedding ceremony, which an-after-party later followed, was a private affair, attended by the families of the bride and groom, including Made’s parents, Femi and Funke Kuti, Femi’s siblings Yeni Kuti, Motunrayo Kuti and other members of the Kuti family.
In a video shared on social media, Made recites his vows to Inedoye. He promises to love her unconditionally and to always be there for her. As the couple stood before their loved ones, they exchanged vows filled with promises of unconditional love, eternal commitment, and the dream of being the best for each other.Made, 28, couldn’t hide his admiration for his bride, Inedoye, 25. He revealed in an interview with BellaNaija that his favourite thing about her was her smile, and he’d cherish it for a lifetime.
The video was captioned: “Today, a love story that began with two characters continues into one. Let the adventure begin. #NedoMade2023.” “My darlings, Omorinmádé and Inedoye @madekuti@__inedoyeToday I gain a daughter. Today, as you embark on this beautiful journey towards forever, my heart fills with immense joy and pride.
“May your love always be the guiding light that illuminates your path, even during the darkest times.
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕
Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕
Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕