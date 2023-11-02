NLC president arrested, brutalised in Imo, lands in hospital

The NLC president later reemerged with a bruised and swollen face after his release by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, for immediate medical treatment. Sources alleged that the labour leader was picked up on the orders of the governor, Hope Uzodimma, for mobilising a workers’ strike in the state.

While a faction of NLC, chaired by Rev. Philip Nwansi, resolved not to join the protests, others assembled at the state NLC headquarters to listen to the next directive by Ajaero, before he was arrested.

Narrating what happened yesterday, they alleged that policemen tried to disperse workers who were gathering at the state NLC secretariat without success until thugs were later mobilised to the venue to unleash mayhem on the workers who had already gathered, smashing car windscreens, delivering machete cuts on some, stabbing many, and inflicting all manners of injuries on workers.

“They eventually bundled the president into their waiting van and whisked him away to an unknown destination. This latest action further demonstrates our earlier cries to Nigerians on the level of violence and impunity going on in Imo. If the NLC president can be abducted in broad daylight, imagine what they have been doing to workers and trade union leaders in the state,” the statement said.

Following pressure from labour leaders across the country, the security forces around 3:00p.m released Ajaero with wounds on his body and bruises on his face before he was later hospitalised.

