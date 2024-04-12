Parents should not give up on children suffering from drug abuse, says property developer

Abubakar Salami, a property developer and managing director of Mubdhab Homes Ltd, says parents of children suffering from drug abuse should not give up on them. Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Salami said only God can decide who is useless, noting that children who are into drugs can still become successful in life. The real estate developer said he was involved in substance abuse for about 12 years and later became diligent in the property business.
"It’s like we say, it’s an illness, right? You would continue to find help and cure. Then another advice I have for parents is to make your house a shield. "So, what are the children, the young ones trying to escape from? Abuse from unconventional homes. "Many times the parents have subconsciously driven their children into this lifestyle with their ways and lifestyle. "Just imagine you come to the house and you’re beating your wife all the time and your child doesn’t like that sight. Your child goes to stay in the streets and he gets hooked. "You’re a father in absentia, you’re not always around. Your child finds solace in the streets, your child gets hooked. It’s mostly from the streets, right? Now, if you build a proper home where there is love, protection, and shield around your children, your place of children, even when they go to school and they meet children from those unconventional homes, that love and that guidance will shield them
Drug Abuse Children Parents Property Developer Success Substance Abuse Unconventional Homes Love Protection Guidance
