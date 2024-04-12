Sokoto State Government Extends Public Holiday for Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

The Sokoto state government has extended the public holiday for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration to Friday. In a statement on Thursday, Abubakar Bawa, chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor of Sokoto , said Friday has been declared as a work-free day. Bawa said the extension of the holiday is to enable civil servants in the state to continue to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with members of their families.

“Governor Ahmed Aliyu wishes the entire people of Sokoto State a hitch-free Sallah celebrations,” the statement reads.Radda said his government took the step to enable workers in the state to fully enjoy the celebration with their families.Advertisement However, the crescent moon was not sighted on Monday forcing the government to declare Thursday as another public holiday while the Eid-el-Fitr celebration took place on Wednesday.Advertisement Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News

Sokoto Government Public Holiday Eid-El-Fitr Celebration Civil Servants Families

