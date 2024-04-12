Nigerians Urged to Support Local Airlines on International Routes

Festus Keyamo , the minister of aviation and aerospace development , has urged Nigerians to support local airlines , including Air Peace , on international routes to help them compete with foreign carriers . Keyamo expressed concern that some airlines are trying to drive Air Peace out of business by offering lower prices for flights on the Lagos-London route. He believes that these foreign airlines are being supported by their governments.

While Keyamo cannot currently make a policy statement on government support for Air Peace, he assured that President Bola Tinubu's administration will continue to assist local entrepreneurs

Festus Keyamo Minister Aviation Aerospace Development Nigerians Support Local Airlines Air Peace International Routes Competition Foreign Carriers Lagos-London Route Government Support President Bola Tinubu Administration Entrepreneurs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hardship: Nigerians urged to reach out to less privileged neighboursWell-meaning individuals in the country have been urged to reach out to the less privileged to help cushion the effect of the current economic hardship in the country.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

FG urged to review maritime operation clauses to boost local capacityThe Federal Government has been told to revise and eliminate specific waiver clauses within the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

FX crisis: Tinubu begs Nigerians to buy local goods, approves N75bn for manufacturersPresident Bola Tinubu has said the gradual appreciation of the Naira against the Dollar was due to a sustained effort to check forex volatility in the country. The President called on Nigerians to support the initiative by patronising locally produced goods to further strengthen the value of the Naira and reduce hardship in the country.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Celebrities show support Nedu Foundation’s scholarship for 1,000 NigeriansNigerian celebrities gathered in Lagos to support the Nedu Foundation to assist in providing scholarship aid to 1,000 underprivileged individuals to broaden their horizons in higher education.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Air Peace: Patronise local airlines on int'l routes, Keyamo tells NigeriansFestus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, has called on Nigerians to fully patronise Air Peace and other local airlines flying international routes.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Buhari counters Norther Elders, urges Nigerians to support their leadersBuhari has countered the Norther Elders Forum by calling on Nigerians in a Sallah message to support their leaders from the lowest to the top

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »