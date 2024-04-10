Abubakar Accuses Tinubu of Prioritizing Personal Interests in Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project

Abubakar accuses Tinubu of prioritizing personal business interests over Nigerians in the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project. He questions the award of the contract without competitive bidding and claims the project is shrouded in secrecy. The presidency responds, stating that Abubakar 's claims are incorrect and that he has been misinformed. Abubakar 's special assistant urges Tinubu 's government to provide transparent information about the project.

Abubakar also asks Tinubu to disclose the real cost of the project

Abubakar Tinubu Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Project Contract Transparency

