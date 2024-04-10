Newly Sworn-in Deputy Governor of Edo State Commits to Existing Plan

The newly sworn-in deputy governor of Edo State , Godwins Omobayo , has expressed his commitment to the existing plan in place. Omobayo stated that he will follow the master plan upon assuming office as deputy governor . During a press conference on Wednesday, Omobayo praised Governor Godwin Obaseki 's decision to appoint him at the right time. He stated, 'I have already encountered a plan that is in progress, and my goal is to align with it.

For example, the government has completed the Benin masterplan, and we are currently working on the Edo Central and Edo North masterplans. I have been critical of the design for Edo North even before now.' Omobayo also highlighted the issue of illegal mining in Edo North, which poses environmental risks. He mentioned the incorporation of a GIS system to address this problem and emphasized the importance of delivering their candidate for the September 2024 election. Omobayo expressed confidence that the governor's efforts will result in receiving more than 80 percent of votes from Akoko-Edo

