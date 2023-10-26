Oyebanji appoints Technical Advisers, SSAs, DGS, others

In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, eleven directors-general, two technical advisers, three advisors, eight senior special assistants and a chairman of agency were appointed. The statement added that the governor also approved a seven-member board for Fountain Holding Limited, the investment arm of the government. All the appointments are with immediate effect according to the statement.

Agric Extension Services Dr. Olowoyo Sikiru 5. National Assembly Matters Mr. Dapo Adelabu 6. Special Interest Groups Mr. Nojeem Olanrewaju Ologunja 7. Special Agric Processing Zone Mr Kehinde Ajayi 8 Inter– Governmental/Consular Affairs Ms Damola Ajibade CHAIRMEN OF AGENCY 1. Petroleum Product Regulation and Consumer Protection Agency Hon. Arinka Odunayo TECHNICAL ADVISERS 1. Green Economy and Ecological Matters Dr. Akinyemi Akinyugha 2. Airport Project AVM Sunday Makinde (Rtd) ADVISORS 1.

