Adeleke congratulates Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

DAILY POST recalls that the apex court on Thursday dismissed the appeals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and their presidential candidates in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi. The duo had challenged the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 poll and sought to overturn the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo, Adeleke said “Our judicial system has once again proven itself in tackling disputes that arise from our elections”. Adeleke, who noted the finality of the apex court ruling on disputes on the 2023 presidential election, said the resolution of the questions that surrounded the election would bring about focus in confronting the many challenges facing Nigeria.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

2023 Presidential elections: Supreme Court affirms Tinubu’s victoryThe Nation Newspaper 2023 Presidential elections: Supreme Court affirms Tinubu’s victory Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court a welcome relief for NigeriansFormer President Muhammadu Buhari has described the victory of Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court as a welcome relief for not just him but the majority of Nigerians. Read more ⮕

FULL TEXT: Tinubu’s Remark After Supreme Court Affirmed His ElectionPresident Bola Tinubu has commended the Supreme Court verdict that upheld his election in the February 15 presidential election. Read more ⮕