Nkechi Blessing addresses speculations about her relationship status

Recall that the speculations surrounding the actress’ breakup with her young lover stirred buzz on the internet after they deleted some of their loved-up videos and pictures on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, October 26, to respond to the viral report, Nkechi noted that she owes no one an explanation.In what seems to be a cryptic post, she wrote: “My side of the story doesn’t really matter. Make we just dey.”

The actress made her relationship with Xxssive public in October 2022, after her dramatic split from Opeyemi Falegan, an Ekiti State politician whom she flaunted regularly on her social media page. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! headtopics.com

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Read more:

TheNationNews »

– Nkechi Blessing finally speaks on breakup with loverFamous Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally reacted to the news of her break up with boyfriend, Xxssive. This is coming hours after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. Read more ⮕

Blessing CEO apologises to Davido, declares war on IVDThe Nation Newspaper Blessing CEO apologises to Davido, declares war on IVD Read more ⮕

Blessing CEO drags Davido over alleged N4.5m car debtThe Nation Newspaper Blessing CEO drags Davido over alleged N4.5m car debt Read more ⮕

We‘re committed to reviving nation’s ailing economy — TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu, yesterday, in Minna, Niger State, reiterated his government's commitment to transforming and reviving the nation’s ailing economy and pleaded with Nigerians to bear with his administration, saying 'the hardship will soon be over. Read more ⮕

We‘re committed to reviving nation’s ailing economy — TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

Mbah Calls For Women Inclusion In Nation-buildingGovernor of Enugu State Peter Mbah has stressed the need for the inclusion of women in social development, peace and nation-building. Read more ⮕