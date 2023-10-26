Blessing CEO apologises to Davido, declares war on IVD

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro has come hard on her rumoured boyfriend IVD after he admitted Davido is not a debtor. She alleged that IVD was owing her N200 million and warned him to pay up her money as she was ready for war.

“IVD you say OBO no dey owe you money. Okay since you wan disgrace your papa, I go show you that you don’t bite the finger that fed you. I go pull all your teeth commot for your mouth.“OBO no vex I mentioned this because IVD cried day and night about how wicked you are to him. Ikechukwu Ogbonna Darry, war don start.

"First you go start with my N200 million wey you owe me. It's time to fight for the dead. Na me go be your karma," she wrote.

