Tinubu Doesn't Need 25% Votes In FCT To Be Declared President — Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said a presidential candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared winner.

President.The Supreme Court, therefore, agreed with the appellate court that the 25 per cent claim by candidates of the PDP and LP, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi respectively, was immaterial.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country's president.

25% votes: Supreme Court upholds Tribunal, says FCT treated as 37th state

