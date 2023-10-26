– Nkechi Blessing finally speaks on breakup with lover

DAILY POST recalls that the speculations surrounding the actress' breakup with her young lover stirred buzz on the internet after they deleted some of their love up videos and pictures on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday morning to respond to the viral report, Nkechi noted that she owes no one an explanation. In what seems to be a cryptic post, she wrote: “My side of the story doesn’t really matter. Make we just dey.” The actress made her relationship with Xxssive public in October 2022, after her dramatic split from Opeyemi Falegan, an Ekiti State politician whom she flaunted regularly on her social media page.

