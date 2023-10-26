We were shocked to welcome first child

Before the arrival of Jayden, the couple had announced to their fans that they wanted twin girls on their YouTube channel.

Speaking in a recent interview with Vocal Media, the new father said they were shocked to find out they were expecting a baby boy because they were believing God for twins. He said: “We were believing God for two girls, we had journaled for them, we believed God for them, put them on our storyboard, we had two clothes on our bed. People have been sending us gifts and prophesying twins, and so we just held on to those prophecies and promises and it was on our gender reveal that we got the shock of our lives. It’s not even a girl sef, it’s boy. We were believing God for two girls, and he went to one boy.“And like that’s how God does His things.

“But I guess God wanted – because what we have wanted were two girls, then a boy later – but God brought the boy first. So we are still believing God for our girls. We are still holding on for Chizaram and Chichetaram and they are still going to come and we are still going to be here to testify and share the good news. This is still good news, just a different kind of good news. God did it a different way. headtopics.com

