Navy Intercepts 8 Suspected Oil Bunkerers On Lagos Water

In a press statement by the base information officer, Happiness Collins, the wooden boat was laden with 8 crew members, over 300 drums, pumping machines and other equipment.Accordingly, she stated that the boat was prevented from getting to its destination to perpetrate act of illegal oil bunkering.

She stated that the Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said the suspected economic saboteurs will be handed over to the appropriate agency for investigation and prosecution.According to her, Oguntuga who was represented by Capt.

“This wooden boat laden with 8 crew, over 300 drums, pumping machines and other equipment was prevented from getting to its destination to perpetrate illegal bunkering, which could have robbed the nation of huge quantity of products for consumption by Nigerians. headtopics.com

“The timely interception by the patrol team is also commendable, as it prevented disaster associated with illegal handling of these inflatable petroleum products by unscrupulous elements.” The Beecroft commander said the response of the patrol team revealed the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment under the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

“The proactive response initiated by the patrol team further reveals the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, towards safeguarding vital resources as well as effective safety of live and property particularly within the maritime domain. headtopics.com

“The suspected economic saboteurs will be handed over to the appropriate agency for investigation and prosecution and this would further send a strong message that the Nigerian Navy remained resolute at effective ocean governance by ensuring the full weight of the law is meted on perpetrators of maritime crimes, which is necessary to sustain economic prosperity of the nation.



