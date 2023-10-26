Navy flags off ‘Exercise Sea Guardian’ to fight theft, others

According to the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Umar Chugali, the exercise was in line with the Navy’s mandate to secure the maritime environment.

He stated: “Similar exercise was conducted two years ago, and this is another one for this year. So, we are deploying our assets to ensure that piracy, crude oil theft and other illicit activities in the Nigerian maritime space, offshore and inland, are curtailed.

While noting that the security challenge in the maritime environment is becoming dynamic and complex, he assured that “the Navy is embracing new strategies” to tackle the issues. Also, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Olusola Oluwagbire, said collaboration yields greater results, adding that the command polices itself to discipline errant officers, who sabotage their efforts. headtopics.com

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in parastatals and agencies under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy following recommendations of the minister, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States, has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), demanding a trustworthy exercise. headtopics.com

