Man City Bans 2 Minors For 'Vile Chanting' After Sir Bobby Charlton's Death

Manchester City has banned two minors from home and away games for “vile chanting” following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton.

The Manchester United and England legend died on Saturday aged 86, which was announced during half-time of City’s home game with Brighton.“Manchester City can confirm that two minors have been identified in connection with the vile chanting heard at the Etihad Stadium during half-time of last weekend’s fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion,” read a club statement.

"Following the conclusion of Greater Manchester Police's ongoing investigation, the individuals will be subject to the club's official sanctions and bans process."

