Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria opposes resuscitation of National Shipping Line

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), has kicked against the planned resuscitation of the National Shipping Line (NSL) by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy. In a press statement by the head of Media, MWUN, John Ikemefuna, it was disclosed that refloating the Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL), by the minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, without unpaid entitlements and pensions of disengaged Seafarers of the liquidated shipping line is a mirage.

According to him, a new NNSL will never be possible if the retired Seafarers, who worked tirelessly are not given their right dues after 28 years of liquidating the NNSL. “The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was in Lagos recently, projected refloating the Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL) after 28 years of its liquidatio





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria Rejects Plans to Re-float National Shipping LineThe Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has rejected plans by the Federal Government to re-float the Nigeria National Shipping Line, NNSL, 28 years after its liquidation by the government of Olusegun Obasanjo. The Union argued that, besides not carrying organized Labour along, the benefits of disengaged and other former employees of the defunct NNSL are yet to be paid by the same government that liquidated the national carrier 28 years ago.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Maritime Workers Issue 7-day Ultimatum To Shipping Executives Over Anti-workers ActivitiesThe leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has given a 7-day ultimatum to shipping owners over their anti-workers activities.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Shipping: Maritime Workers begin nationwide strike Oct. 30The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Wednesday, said members would resume the suspended strike in the shipping sector of the nation’s economy from October 30.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Maritime Workers Reject Port & Harbour Bill, Cite Insecurity, Job LossThe Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), on Monday,

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Maritime workers raise alarm over plans to repeal Ports, Harbour BillThe Nation Newspaper Maritime workers raise alarm over plans to repeal Ports, Harbour Bill

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Maritime workers to commence indefinite strike Oct 30The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) says it would resume its suspended strike in the shipping sector of the nation's economy from October 30.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »