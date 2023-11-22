Gaza militant group Hamas to release hostages: What we know

Following the announcement that Gaza militant group Hamas will release at least 50 hostages as part of a deal with Israel, here is what we know about the captives. Based on interviews with relatives and Israeli media reports, AFP has confirmed the identities of 210 of the around 240 people abducted on October 7 during Hamas attacks on military posts, communities and a desert music festival.

The hostages, who are set for staggered release in return for a four-day truce and the release of Palestinian prisoners, are women and children and included both Israelis and foreigners.The United States has said that three Americans, including three-year-old Abigail Mor Idan, will be among the first captives to be released starting Thursda





