Africa's Contribution to Climate Change

Before now, I always wondered the fad about climate change. For the longest period, it was hard to see how Africa’s minimal contribution to the global emission mix may have had any significant impact.

All together, I usually dismissed the global warming talk as some misplaced outrage by the international community when there were more urgent issues of poverty, hunger, malnutrition, out-of-school children, communicable diseases, among other global economic challenges that pose an almost similar or even greater threat. But I was wrong. One of the earliest concepts I learned in economics is the idea of externalities, which explains the interdependence of human activities and how the economic decisions of one person or group can create costs or benefits for people other than the decision-maker(s). This explains why, although Africa might contribute only about 4 percent of the global carbon emissions, the continent is not insulated from the impact of the climate crisis and may suffer the worst form of devastation from the climate challeng





