Lawsuit filed against President Bola Tinubu over appointment of APC members as RECs for INEC

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), BudgIT and 34 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over “the appointment of at least four members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and allies of high-ranking politicians as new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).” The Senate has confirmed the appointment of seven out of 10 newly appointed RECs for INEC.

The alleged APC members appointed as RECs include those from Akwa Ibom, Edo, Lagos and Rivers states. In the suit number FHC/L/CS/2353/2023 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, the Plaintiffs are seeking: “an order setting aside the nomination, confirmation and appointment of the alleged APC members as RECs for INEC, for being unconstitutional, unlawful, null, void and of no effec





🏆 5. vanguardngrnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fresh Chicago varsity evidence not statute barred, Atiku replies Tinubu, APC, INECPDP's Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that nothing ought to stop the apex court from accepting his fresh evidence Chicago State University

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Fresh evidence from Chicago State University not statute-barred, Atiku replies Tinubu, APC, INECA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Presidential tussle: Atiku’s CSU evidence inadmissible —Tinubu, APC, INECPresident Bola Tinubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, told Supreme Court

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

BREAKING: Tinubu has appointed APC member as INEC REC, says prominent journalistA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Tinubu appoints APC loyalists as top INEC officialsAt least four of the 10 new RECs are persons with public ties to President Tinubu, the APC and some prominent politicians in his government.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints Nine INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners [LIST]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »