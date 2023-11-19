Israeli Singer Lior Narkis Insults Gaza

Gaza, you Black woman! Gaza, you trash! Gaza you bitch! Gaza, you daughter of a huge whore, just like your mother Gaza!”- Lior Narkis





Israeli Singer Insults Gaza During Military TourLior Narkis insults Gaza while performing for Israeli soldiers during the bombing.

Macron to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders as Gaza war ragesA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Arab Israeli actress arrested over Gaza social media postA leading Arab Israeli actress has been detained on suspicion of 'incitement to terrorism' over a social media post about Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, police and her lawyer said Tuesday.

Gaza: Israeli attacks on Hamas’ll continue until peace is achievedAdeboye, who stated this on his Twitter handle, Pres_Adebayo, also insisted that even though Israel has a legitimate right to seek to degrade Hamas, it should be cautious not to cause collateral damage to the entire Gaza Strip because of the innocent civilians living there.

222 confirmed hostage in Gaza – Israeli militaryThe Nation Newspaper 222 confirmed hostage in Gaza - Israeli military

