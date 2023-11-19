Newly Appointed Acting National Secretary of PDP Vows to Translate Reunification Agenda to Reality

The newly appointed Acting National Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon (Arc) Setonji Koshoedo, has said that he is going to commit his stay in office to translating the reunification and rebuilding agenda of the National Working Committee (NWC) to reality through all the critical organs of the party. Hon.

Koshoedo said that having been part of the NWC before his elevation as the party’s scribe, he knew the vision of the NWC under the leadership of the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Ilya Damagun, and he would follow suit to bring everyone together as one united family to re-present PDP as a strong and reliable party agai





